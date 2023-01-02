INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Chillai Kalan’ tightens grip over Kashmir, night temperatures under free fall

NewsWire
0
0

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ tightened its grip on Kashmir on Monday as night temperatures dropped further.

Water taps in most parts of Srinagar city had frozen in the morning and people were seen lighting small fires around the water pipes to de-freeze them.

“Cold, dry weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours as the night temperatures dropped further in the Valley on Monday,” said an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department.

Srinagar had minus 5.4, Pahalgam minus 9.6 and Gulmarg minus 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 15.5 and Leh minus 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 4.2, Katra 5.5, Batote minus 1.5, Banihal minus 2 and Bhaderwah minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature.

20230102-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid jab to pregnant women, SC issues notice on DCPCR plea

    Cheetahs from South Africa may arrive in two months

    Puducherry to regularise services of doctors in govt service for 10...

    BJP trying backdoor entry to capture power in Puducherry