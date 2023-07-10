INDIA

China activates flood emergency response in 2 provinces

NewsWire
0
3

China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Monday activated a level-IV emergency response for flood risks in Shandong and Sichuan provinces.

From Tuesday to Friday, heavy rain will lash parts of Sichuan and Shandong, causing water levels of rivers to rise sharply, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Multiple rivers are expected to see water levels exceed their warning lines, according to the Ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

2023071036869

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More trouble for Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi as police take samples...

    Odisha: Woman ‘murdered’ by in-laws for dowry; husband arrested

    First NCW chairperson Jayanti Patnaik passes away

    Trouble brews for Cong in Assam with MLAs threatening to quit...