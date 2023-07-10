China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Monday activated a level-IV emergency response for flood risks in Shandong and Sichuan provinces.

From Tuesday to Friday, heavy rain will lash parts of Sichuan and Shandong, causing water levels of rivers to rise sharply, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Multiple rivers are expected to see water levels exceed their warning lines, according to the Ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

