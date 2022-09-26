In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Tibet, China proceeds to adopt draconian measures to enforce its zero-Covid policy, which is evidently causing more harm than good, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said on Monday, saying an estimated 53,076 people reside in isolation centres.

The mismanagement of the pandemic outbreak in Tibet only exposes Beijing’s failed Covid-policy implementation resulting in the endangerment of Tibetan lives.

It said in an attempt to present itself as a role model in curbing the outbreak, China is downright disregarding the safety and security of Tibetans in need of medical assistance and Covid care evidenced by the dire lockdown conditions being reported and exposed online by a number of affected Tibetans.

As per the CTA, headquartered in this Himachal Pradesh hill station, Tibetans complained about crowded quarantine facilities, food scarcity, lack of medical supplies and unhygienic living conditions.

Some Tibetans likened the condition to being worse than a prisoner and another Tibetan was beaten up for protesting against the dire living situation under the Covid lockdown.

“China publicly reported the first Covid outbreak in Tibet on August 8 this year, with 22 cases of Covid-positive in Lhasa and Ngari,” said CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay.

“This has been the first official admission of Covid in Tibet after the repeated public announcements of the zero-Covid policy in the TAR since early 2020.

“Within weeks, at least 3,627 people had reportedly tested positive indicating a rapid increase. Strict government-imposed lockdowns were soon enacted in Lhasa, Shigatse, and Ngari after news of positive cases were reported from nearby areas of Nagchu, Chamdo, Lhoka, and Nyingtri.

“Currently, an estimated 53,076 people reside in isolation centres in the TAR alone,” added the spokesperson.

