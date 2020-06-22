China-Africa trade week to be held virtually late June

Nairobi, June 23 (IANS) This year’s China-Africa trade week will be held virtually from June 29 to July 5 to help showcase the resilience of commercial ties despite COVID-19 related disruptions, the event organiser said.

MIE Events on Monday said government officials, investors and exhibitors from China and Africa will participate in the week-long event through digital platforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

“With more than 1,000 exhibitors in attendance the entire exhibition will be based on the online platform “Global Trade Week” (GTW) empowered by MIE Events,” said the organiser in a statement issued in Nairobi.

GTW will assist visitors to search in a live environment for manufacturers and products online, communicate with suppliers in real-time, and book video meetings and conferences very conveniently,” it added.

Senior officials from China and Africa that have confirmed participation at the virtual trade week, will deliver speeches during the opening ceremony and reaffirm their commitment to robust economic and commercial ties.

“This event aims at consolidating the friendly relationships between China, Middle East and Africa, accelerating overseas business and promoting the cooperation between both sides in various fields,” said the organization.

It said that China-Africa Digital Trade Week will not only showcase cutting edge products, but also provide a platform to enhance interaction among investors, entrepreneurs and buyers.

According to MIE Event, the virtual trade week will also be dedicated each day to showcase the untapped investment opportunities across different economic sectors in Africa.

“The ‘Africa Country Promotion Day’ activities will include focused economic platforms, investment conferences, tourism strategy and focused topic workshops to introduce and promote the best cultural and business practices of African countries in different industries,” it said.

The organization said that 150 exhibitors from China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will launch simultaneously at the Africa Digital Trade Week together with 150 exhibitors from the Zhejiang Brand Virtual Expo on June 29 targeting niche audiences.

“This combined with more than 20,000 products displayed this event will cater to both African and Chinese manufacturers, looking for export and import opportunities,” said MIE Events.

It said the weeklong virtual trade week will provide a platform for investors and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest market trends while gaining insight on cutting edge production and processing technologies.

–IANS

rt/