China started the 2nd round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualification by beating Chinese Taipei 1-0 here.

At the Thuwunna Stadium in the evening, Lu Jiayu headed the lone goal on Wang Aifang’s cross in the 65th minute, reports Xinhua.

“We can see that Chinese Taipei played more defending. Actually today’s match was a little bit lower than my expectations,” said China’s head coach Wang Jun at a post-match press conference.

Also on Tuesday, host Myanmar thrashed Nepal 5-0 in Group B, with goals scored by Zin Moe Pyae, Yin Loon Eain and Yoon Wadi Hlaing.

The remaining matches of Group B will be played on June 8 and 10.

Group B consists of China, Myanmar, Nepal, and Chinese Taipei, while Group A includes Australia, Vietnam, Iran, and Lebanon.

Following a round-robin format, top two teams from each group will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

They will be joined by the top three teams from the 2019 AFC U-19 Women’s Championship – Japan, DPR Korea and South Korea – as well as hosts Uzbekistan.

The 2024 AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from March 3 to 16, 2024.

