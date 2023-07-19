INDIA

China braces for flooding caused by typhoon Talim

NewsWire
0
0

China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday it will continue taking precautions against flooding and heavy rains triggered by typhoon Talim in the country’s south.

Talim, the fourth typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal area of Guangdong province on Monday night, followed by a second landfall in the neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, Talim is forecast to bring heavy downpours to these two regions and other parts of China, including Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Anhui, Chongqing and Jiangsu, said the Ministry.

The Beilunhe River and its tributary in Guangxi had both seen water levels rising above flood-alert marks.

The Ministry is maintaining its Level IV emergency response for flooding with four of its working groups on sites to provide guidance on flood control.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

China’s State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has lowered its emergency response for typhoons and flooding to Level IV.

Earlier on Tuesday,Guangxi had raised its emergency response for typhoons and flooding from Level III to Level II .

2023071941535

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam : Teenager commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate pictures

    One burglar nabbed in Najafgarh area

    Election Commission seeks report on alleged wrong info by Gali Janardhana...

    IANS-CVoter IndiaTracker Poll: LPG price hike invites people’s wrath