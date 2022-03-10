WORLD

China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as S.Korean prez

By NewsWire
0
1

China has congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as the new South Korean President, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

China and South Korea are neighbours that cannot be moved away and important cooperative partners that cannot be separated from each other, Zhao said at a daily press briefing after Yoon won South Korea’s presidential election held on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, Zhao said, adding the rapid development of bilateral relations over the past 30 years has brought tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples, and made positive contributions to regional peace and development.

“We are ready to make joint efforts with South Korea to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations and bring more benefits,” he said.

20220310-210402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.