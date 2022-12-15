WORLD

China continues to amass forces, build military infrastructure on border with India: Pentagon

The US Pentagon has said that China continues to amass forces and build military infrastructure across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Addressing a briefing, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Press Secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD), said the DoD continues to closely watch developments along the line of actual control at the India-China border.

“We have seen the PRC continue to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC. But I would defer you to India in terms of their views.

“It does reflect though, and it’s important to point out, the growing trend by the PRC to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US allies and our partners in the Indo Pacific.”And we will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners. And we fully support India’s ongoing efforts to deescalate this situation,” he added.

Ryder’s remarks came as a response to a series of queries on the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The clashes were the first in nearly two years.

The queries posed to the spokesperson was: “How much is the Pentagon concerned that this clash could lead to a bigger military confrontation? Is the Pentagon willing to provide more military support to India to help them handle China’s military threats at the border?”

On December 9, troops from China’s People’s Liberation of Army the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian soldiers firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two.

Sources said that although no loss of life or major injuries were reported but both some Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries.

