SOUTH ASIATOP NEWS

China could invade Taiwan after seeing West’s response to Ukraine invasion: Oxford professor

By NewsWire
0
25

China could invade Taiwan after seeing the West’s response to Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, a leading historian has warned, Daily Mail reported.

Professor of European studies at the Oxford University, Timothy Garton Ash, said that Xi Jinping taking over the island militarily would be a ‘worst case scenario’, the report said.

The political writer claimed that the Communist leader will be thinking: “If comrade Vladimir (Putin) can get away with it in Ukraine, maybe I’ll have a go.”

He also warned Putin’s ‘minimal aim’ is to bring a new iron curtain down over eastern Europe because he wants to create a new empire, Daily Mail reported.

Ash’s warnings came a day after Taiwan’s air force scrambled its fighter planes to warn away nine Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone.

At the same time, Putin’s forces continued to sweep across Ukraine and reached the outskirts of Kiev by Friday morning.

Ash said the devastating conflict – which has already seen hundreds slaughtered – is just the beginning of Russia’s plans.

He told BBC Question Time: “He (Putin) has effectively already invaded Belarus, which is just next to Ukraine. Because he put all his forces in there and they’re there for as long as he wants them to be there.

“So I think the minimal aim of Vladimir Putin is to create a new iron curtain down the Eastern frontier of NATO so that countries like Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will be stuck in the Russian empire whether they like it or not,” as per the report.

20220225-190603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.