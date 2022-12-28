WORLD

China Covid disruptions leave foreign investors worried: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Fresh Covid outbreak has further hampered China’s supply chain, leaving foreign investors worried and weakening the country’s competitiveness, the media reported on Wednesday.

China is now at a critical point if it wants to defend its position as the world’s major supplier of various materials, according to The South China Morning Post.

“China is racing against time to stabilise its workforce and domestic production, as widespread Covid-19 infections test the country’s capability to fulfil overseas orders and threaten its status as the world’s pre-eminent manufacturing hub,” the report mentioned.

The country is now planning to reopen borders on January 8 and abandon quarantine after it downgrades its treatment of Covid-19.

Strict control measures including compulsory quarantine for travellers coming to China will also be removed after the downgrade.

According to the report, the country’s chaotic reopening comes amid falling overseas orders and forecasts of global recession next year.

“Major Western economies are also encouraging reshoring or near-shoring to ensure supply chain security,” it added.

Local authorities have stopped publishing official estimates of Covid-19 infections or the impact on supply chains.

Some coastal authorities in provinces like Guangdong are “scrambling to keep as many workers as possible to fulfil overseas orders”.

Many industries have reported lower output, partly because of the infections but also because of the slower winter season.

Automaker BYD said last week that its December output will decrease by about 8 per cent.

20221228-105002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ECB expects economic activity to slow,interest rates to increase further

    Tunisian president appoints 1st female PM to form new govt

    UK keen to ease immigration rules for Indians in exchange for...

    Half of Lebanon’s population at risk of food insecurity