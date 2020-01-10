China draws blank at UNSC consultation on Kashmir

United Nations, Jan 16 (IANS) China drew a blank at the Security Council consultation at which it raised the Kashmir issue, according to diplomats.

The consultation ended without a statement or an acknowledgment of the issues, leaving it a bilateral matter.

China’s Permanent Representative Zhang Jun, who asked for the consultation, acknowledged as much telling reporters said that the meeting encouraged India and Pakistan to seek a solution through a dialogue.

A European non-permanent member said that the members felt there should be de-escalation of the situation there and it should be handled bilaterally.

Vietnam’s Permanent Representative Dang Din Quy, who is the Council president for this month, did not speak to the media or make any statement.

Zhang said that they heard a briefing from the UN Secretariat on the situation in Kashmir and members exchanged views.

He said that the meeting encouraged India and Pakistan to seek a solution through a dialogue.

