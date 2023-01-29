HEALTHWORLD

China grants conditional approval for two homegrown COVID-19 drugs

NewsWire
0
0

China has conducted emergency reviews and granted conditional approval for two homegrown drugs for COVID-19 treatment, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.

The applications for the innovative drugs XIANNUOXIN and VV116 were submitted by Simcere and a subsidiary of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, respectively, according to a statement released on the administration’s website.

Both XIANNUOXIN and VV116 are oral small-molecule drugs intended to be used for the treatment of adults infected with mild to moderate COVID-19. When taking the drugs, patients should strictly follow their doctors’ guidance and the instructions relating to the drugs, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the administration.

The administration also required the holders of marketing approval for the drugs to continue relevant research, fulfill conditional requirements within the specified time, and submit follow-up research results promptly.

20230129-175803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Schools reopen in Delhi, students feel elated (Ld)

    Shanghai schools to go online as Covid cases soar in China

    India’s first 5G-driven, AI-guided colonoscopy trial carried out

    India supplied over 58 mn doses of Covid vax to 70...