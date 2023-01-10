HEALTHWORLD

China halts travel visa service for S.Koreans in protest of Covid curbs

NewsWire
0
0

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday announced the suspension of its short-term visa service for South Koreans in retaliation against the country’s regulations travellers from the neighbouring country in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

In a post on its WeChat account, the Embassy said the decision was an “instruction” from Beijing, reports Yonhap News Agency.

China plans to “adjust” the measure in accordance with the situation in which South Korea cancels its “discriminatory entry restrictions against China”, the mission added.

On January 2, South Korea made it mandatory for all arrivals from China to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry into the country.

Those who test positive for the virus must be quarantined for one week.

South Korea has also made it mandatory for those from Hong Kong and Macao to take a PCR or an antigen test before boarding their flights.

20230110-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 186.7 mn

    Karnataka deploys 1,763 new doctors to treat Covid patients

    Covid: Merck’s oral pill shows promise against hospitalisation, death

    Gurugram sets up 24×7 call centre to ensure Oxygen supply to...