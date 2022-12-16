INDIA

China has been trying to gain access to Arunachal peak since October

NewsWire
0
0

China has been repeatedly trying to take control of a 17,000-feet high peak in Arunachal Pradesh. The latest clash between the Indian army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took place on December 9 at this peak.

But there have been face-offs in the area in the past too, a major one being in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang.

The Chinese attempt to get access to the top of the 17,000-feet high peak was thwarted. The area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

This time, it happened along the section of the LAC at Yangtse, north-east of Tawang in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh. A source informed that there have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers and six of the injured have been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati, but there are no reports of any serious injury or death.

Sources in the Indian army said that India has firm control of the peak, which provides a commanding view of both sides of the border, the source added.

Now the Indian Air Force is keeping an eye in the area through air surveillance.

Meanwhile the IAF on Thursday received the last of the 36 Rafale jets. The 36th Rafale landed in India from France. The Indian Air Force said: “The pack is complete. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick en route sip from a UAE Air Force tanker.”

A squadron of Rafales will monitor the western border and the northern border with Pakistan. Another squadron will monitor the eastern border area of India.

20221216-164403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stray dogs maul 4-yr-old girl in Bhopal

    Chhattisgarh: Crisis deepens for Cong, 36 MLAs to reach Delhi

    Renigunta railway station ships 7Cr litre milk to Delhi

    Battle for UP: Kanpur Mayor booked for violating model code of...