INDIA

China has no locus standi to comment on J&K: India

By NewsWire
India on Wednesday rejected Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks on J&K, terming them “uncalled” and stressing other countries have no “locus standi” to comment on its internal matters.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said” “We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony (of the OIC meet in Islamabad).”

“Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues.”

Attending the OIC meet – in China’s first presence at the OIC, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that “on the Kashmir issue, we have once again heard the call of many Islamic friends. China shares the same aspirations”.

Wang said that China believes that the Kashmir “dispute” should properly and peacefully addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreements.

