WORLD

China has penetrated UN undercutting its oversight function, says US official

NewsWire
0
0

The Chinese government has “penetrated” the United Nations, undercutting its oversight functions by stacking bodies like the UN Human Rights Council with its own people, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a Senate hearing, according to a media report.

Asked by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez about State Department’s efforts to push back against China’s “systematic effort to subvert the ability of the United Nations human rights system”, Sherman said that it was important for the United States to maintain representation at the organisation, RFA reported.

“You’re quite right, the Chinese operate in the UN system very effectively,” Sherman told Menendez, a Democratic Senator from New Jersey.

“They have put people in junior positions, which you simply can sign up for financially and put people into slots, and then those people move up the chain in the UN system.”

Sherman said the State Department has “a lot of work to do” to counteract Beijing’s growing influence at the United Nations, RFA reported.

“Our UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is very engaged in looking at all the ways that Chinese have penetrated the UN system and figuring out with our [State Department] International Organization Bureau ways to challenge all of that,” she said.

Menendez, for his part, mused to Sherman that the US government could adopt the same strategy of stacking UN agency staffing lists with its own people to counteract China’s putative efforts, RFA reported.

“Not to want to copy too many things from Chinese, but we could definitely take a lesson from their paper,” he said, noting that Beijing had “methodically implemented their people in a way that ultimately leads them to have influence on a wide variety [of bodies] across the UN  and that’s not the only place, [also the] World Health Organization.”

20230210-214002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel-UAE trade reach $523.2 mn in H1: Report

    No water, electricity, telephone signal in Donetsk amid relentless Russian shelling

    ECB declines to act on inflation spikes

    ARRC: Honda Racing India rider Senthil Kumar scores a point in...