China hosts the largest number of distributed denial of service (DDoS) botnet agents globally at 34 per cent, followed by India which hosts 10 per cent of the DDoS botnet agents, a new report showed on Thursday.

Moreover, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is among the top five ASNs (autonomous system numbers) hosting DDoS botnet agents (at 5 per cent) among others, claimed the DDoS ‘Threat Report 2022’ by US-based tech firm A10 Networks.

DDoS weapons are on the rise and the threat intelligence research team tracked 15.4 million unique DDoS weapons in 2021.

“Recent events underscore the often devastating impact that cyber-attacks have on governments and businesses around the world,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO of A10 Networks.

North America has twice as many DDoS weapons per person compared to Asia, the report noted.

During the second half of last year, the ‘Log4j’ vulnerability became a key concern for the organisations worldwide.

There was an increase of over 100 per cent, year-over-year, of more obscure potential amplification weapons, including Apple Remote Desktop (ARD), which was used in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On March 21, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration issued guidance urging organisations to act quickly to protect against cyber attacks and state-sponsored cyber warfare given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

