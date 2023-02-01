HEALTHWORLD

China imposes mandatory Covid tests for arrivals from S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

China resumed mandatory Covid-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea on Wednesday, in its latest tit-for-tat response over Seoul’s strengthened anti-virus curbs against travellers from the neighbouring nation.

In a notice sent on Tuesday to airlines operating between the two countries, Chinese aviation authorities said all passengers on board direct flights from South Korea to China will receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival from Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported citing officials and sources as saying.

Those who test positive are required to be quarantined or hospitalised.

It is the latest in a series of retaliatory measures targeting South Korea after Seoul tightened curbs on travellers from China last month due to the fast spread of new cases in the neighbouring country.

Last month, China scrapped its previous requirement of mandatory PCR tests on all international arrivals.

Seoul’s Embassy in Beijing said it was informed by the Chinese government of the new regulation for travellers from South Korea only.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday that there needs to be corresponding and “equivalent measures”, voicing concerns over what it called Seoul’s “discriminatory” entry restrictions.

A Seoul Foreign Ministry official said China should not restrict people’s entry across its border for reasons other than those of pandemic response measures.

20230201-080804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK records another 12,364 coronavirus cases, 1,052 deaths

    Greece invalidates 324,000 Covid vax certificates

    Cell-based therapy shows promise against Type-1 diabetes

    Bengal ups Ganga vigil to block floating bodies