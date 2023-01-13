China’s meteorological authority on Friday issued the second highest alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops, gales, and heavy snow in vast regions of the country.

From Friday to January 17, temperatures are expected to plunge by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most of central and eastern China, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

During the period, parts of Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning will see temperatures plummet by over 20 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Heavy snow is forecast to hit parts of the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Anhui, as well as Tibet Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

The centre advised the public to keep warm amid the temperature plunge and be mindful of traffic hazards under unfavourable weather conditions.

20230113-145802