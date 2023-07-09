INDIA

China landslide: 5 rescued, 9 still missing

Five people have been rescued while nine others are still missing after a landslide hit a highway construction site in China’s Hubei Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The landslide of more than 500,000 cubic meters struck the construction site in Yueshan Village, Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, a total of five people had been rescued, according to the county’s latest statement.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has activated a level-four emergency response to geological disasters and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling.

It urged guiding and supporting local search and rescue operations, making every effort to treat the injured and reduce casualties, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring the safety of rescuers.

Efforts should also be made to identify the causes, strengthen risk monitoring and investigation, and ensure the safety and protection of people’s lives and property, said the ministry.

The ministry has dispatched 139 people and 32 vehicles of the national comprehensive fire rescue force, as well as the national safety production emergency rescue team, with professional equipment to the site to carry out rescue operations.

