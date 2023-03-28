China has started a project to promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in frontier science and technology research, the media reported.

The project, Artificial Intelligence for Science, will focus on key problems in basic disciplines, as well as research needs in key science and technology fields, such as drug development, gene research and biology breeding, Xinhua reported.

It is jointly launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

The project will further strengthen system layout and overall guidance, so as to promote the deep integration of AI and science and technology research, promote the opening and convergence of resources, and enhance innovation capabilities, according to the ministry.

Under the project, the ministry will promote the innovation of AI models and algorithms for major scientific problems, develop a number of platforms for typical research fields, and accelerate the construction of a national open innovation platform for the new generation of AI public computing power.

It also pledged to bring together interdisciplinary research and development teams, promote the establishment of an innovation consortium, and build international academic exchange platforms to offer solutions to common human scientific challenges, including cancer treatment and the climate crisis.

