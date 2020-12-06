China mine accident toll reaches 23

The death toll due to a mine accident in China that took place due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide has increased to 23, authorities said.

The accident happened on Friday evening at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan district, Chongqing municipality, when 24 workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, one of the trapped workers was successfully rescued.

The mine was suspended and shut down over two months ago.

The cause of the accident is being further investigated.

–IANS

ksk/