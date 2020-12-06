Canindia News

China mine accident toll reaches 23

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The death toll due to a mine accident in China that took place due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide has increased to 23, authorities said.

The accident happened on Friday evening at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan district, Chongqing municipality, when 24 workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Saturday, one of the trapped workers was successfully rescued.

The mine was suspended and shut down over two months ago.

The cause of the accident is being further investigated.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

UK, EU leaders say trade talks to reconvene in Brussels amid “significant differences”

CanIndia New Wire Service

Judge orders resumption of US programme for illegal child immigrant

CanIndia New Wire Service

US House of Reps. passes bill to promote Gandhi, King legacies

CanIndia New Wire Service

79% of Tesla’s US workforce male, shows diversity report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Swiss helicopter maker Kopter hit by ransomware attack: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ransomware gangs now even call victims to meet demands: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Work to serve the people: PM tells Border Guards B’desh

CanIndia New Wire Service

S Korea to tighten grip on Netflix, Google from next week

CanIndia New Wire Service

13 killed in Thailand flash floods

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested