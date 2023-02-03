BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

China-Mongolia border port sees increased cargo volume in Jan

Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, witnessed a significant rise in import and export cargo volume in January, the railway authorities said on Friday.

The port saw over 1.42 million tonnes of import and export cargos in January, up over 90 per cent year on year, according to the China Railway Hohhot Group. Its imported and exported cargos surpassed 1.18 million tonnes and 238,600 tonnes respectively in the month, Xinhua reported.

In January last year, the port handled a relatively low volume of cargo as a result of the pandemic.

This year, the China Railway Hohhot Group has taken a slew of measures to improve support services such as cargo customs clearance, train inspection and reloading operations.

The port in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 64 China-Europe freight-train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.

