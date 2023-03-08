China is open to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s wish to visit the country this year, as it is very important for the commerce departments of both sides to maintain dialogue and communication, a Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“We have noticed relevant media reports but have not received any proposal from the US side on Raimondo’s visit to China,” the official with the Ministry of Commerce said in response to an inquiry, Xinhua news agency reported.

China will remain committed to addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue and will promote constructive and pragmatic cooperation, the official added.

