SOUTH ASIAWORLD

China open to US Commerce Secretary’s visit: Official

NewsWire
0
0

China is open to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s wish to visit the country this year, as it is very important for the commerce departments of both sides to maintain dialogue and communication, a Chinese Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“We have noticed relevant media reports but have not received any proposal from the US side on Raimondo’s visit to China,” the official with the Ministry of Commerce said in response to an inquiry, Xinhua news agency reported.

China will remain committed to addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue and will promote constructive and pragmatic cooperation, the official added.

20230308-182405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed, 10 wounded as terrorists storm Karachi police headquarters

    Afghanistan sees bloodiest day as forces repel Taliban attacks

    20 dead, 6 injured in Pakistan bus-oil tanker collision

    1st Test, Day 5: Playing Tests after five-six months shouldn’t be...