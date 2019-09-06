China opposes German Minister’s meeting with HK activist

Beijing, Sep 10 (IANS) China on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to Germany after the latter allowed a Hong Kong “separatist” to enter the country to engage in “anti-China separatist activities” and to its Foreign Minister meeting him there.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing here while reacting to media reports that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the bail granted to Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong.

Wong is the leader of pro-democracy outfit Demosisto which has been campaigning for democratic self-determination in Hong Kong. Maas met the activist on Monday evening in Berlin, according to Xinhua news agency.

“China has lodged stern representations with the German side,” Hua said, adding that Hong Kong affairs “are purely China’s internal affairs and no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to interfere”.

“Any words, acts or plots that attempt to build oneself up by pulling in foreign forces and to split the country are doomed to failure.”

Hua said that it was also “extremely wrong for some German media outlets and politicians to grab a share of limelight to ‘put on political shows’ using anti-China separatists”.

“This constitutes disrespect for China’s sovereignty and interference with China’s internal affairs.”

During her visit to China last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel clearly expressed her support for the “one country, two systems” principle and opposition to violence, Hua said.

“We cannot help but ask what is the purpose of Germany allowing Wong to visit the country at this time and meet Maas. We urge the German side to keep its promises and avoid sending wrong signals to Hong Kong radical separatists,” the spokesperson added.

She also urged Maas as the German Foreign Minister “to abide by international laws and basic norms governing international relations and contribute to, rather than undermine the development of China-Germany ties”.

–IANS

soni/bc