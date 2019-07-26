China, Pak to boost anti-terrorism, security cooperation

Beijing, July 29 (IANS) China stands ready to strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the Belt and Road as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a high-ranking Chinese official said on Monday.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Hailing the two countries as “iron friends,” Guo called for implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to foster a closer community with a shared future, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zubair said that the Pakistani military will continue “to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organizations and projects in Pakistan”.

–IANS

soni/bc