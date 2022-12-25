INDIA

China, Pakistan have come together against India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, interacting with ex-servicemen during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, claimed that China and Pakistan have come together to prepare together for a war against India.

As per a YouTube video of the interaction released on Sunday, Gandhi said that India is now extremely vulnerable. He said that the country had two enemies – China and Pakistan – and the policy was to keep them separate.

Both China and Pakistan are working together not only militarily but also economically, he said.

Gandhi also said that he not only had respect for the army but also love and affection for it.

His remarks against the backdrop of the clashes between Indian and Chinese PLA troops along the section of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse, some 35 km north-east of Tawang in the west Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, some of both Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the face-off and six of the Indian injured had been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati. However, there were no serious injuries or deaths.

