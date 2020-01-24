China postpones school semester amid novel coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, Jan 28 (IANS) China’s Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The MOE did not give the exact opening dates of the new semester for colleges and universities under the ministry but indicated that the decisions should be made depending on their localities, according to a circular released by the ministry late Monday.

The MOE suggested that colleges and universities under the central government’s other ministries or departments also postpone school semester accordingly, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new semester opening dates for universities and colleges under local authorities’ administration, middle and primary schools, as well as kindergartens, should be decided by local education authorities.

–IANS

