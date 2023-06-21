WORLD

China railways to handle 71 mn passenger trips during Dragon Boat Festival

NewsWire
0
0

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday announced that around 71 million trips will be made until Sunday during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday,

In a statement, the Group said that on an average, the daily railway trips will reach 14.2 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

The passenger flow will peak on Thursday, with about 16 million railway trips expected to be made.

China’s railways are maximising their transportation potential and increasing capacity to satisfy people’s travel needs, while improving service quality to ensure that passengers have better experiences, the Group said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The holiday is celebrated by holding dragon boat races and eating sticky rice dumplings called zongzi.

20230621-144205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad

    African countries conduct close to 47 mn Covid-19 tests: Africa CDC

    HIMARS, M270 systems to help Ukraine hold back Russian troops: Defence...

    Indonesia extends Covid restrictions till Aug 2