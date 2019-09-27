China raises Kashmir issue at UN

United Nations, Sep 28 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly.

He said the Kashmir issue is a “dispute left from the past, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based in accordance with the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken.

“As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relations between the two sides,” he said.

