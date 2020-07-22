China refutes US claim of coronavirus originating in Wuhan lab

Beijing, July 23 (IANS) The Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted the claim by some US politicians that the novel coronavirus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked for comments about the so-called latest evidence of the origin of the virus as recently revealed by an internal cable of the US State Department, Xinhua news agency reported.

With respect to the management and research of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), Yuan Zhiming, director of the National Biosafety Laboratory at the institute, had given a comprehensive introduction during an inclusive interview, Wang said.

“The laboratory has high-standard bio-safety facilities and a strict management system. All the researchers must undergo systematic theoretical and operation training, and obtain the qualification and approval before entering the laboratory,” Wang quoted Yuan as saying.

The spokesperson said that a few politicians in the United States spread rumours and even claimed to have “a large amount of evidence” to support their so-called “truth,” showing they have no morals at all.

“The contents disclosed by the relevant reports have enabled the world to see once again how little truth is in the so-called evidence and truth of the United States,” Wang said, noting even US experts agree that there is no evidence in the diplomatic cables to support the claim that the novel coronavirus came from the laboratory.

“Speaking of the truth, we do hope that the US government will tell the truth about issues such as the Fort Detrick biolab and give an explanation to the American people and the international community,” he said.

When asked for comments about reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Britain’s recent move on China, saying that the two countries should build a coalition against Beijing, Wang said Pompeo had recently spared no effort to attack and slander China, wantonly carrying out ideological attacks on China and playing up the threat of China.

“His remarks were full of lies, exposing the serious strategic misjudgment of the United States in its China policy, and full of McCarthyist bigotry,” Wang said.

The spokesperson said the United States is forming cliques and provoking ideological confrontations in international relations, running counter to the trend of the times embodying peace, development and cooperation as well as to the wishes of the majority of countries.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has always shared information with the international community in an open, transparent and responsible manner, actively carried out global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, and provided assistance and support to other countries within its capacity, he said.

“China’s efforts and achievements in the international fight against the epidemic are recognized by the world,” Wang said, adding that as a responsible major country, China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, reject bullying and injustice, insist on strengthening dialogue and cooperation with other countries, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

–IANS

rt/