China’s meteorological authority on Friday renewed an alert for Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, as it was gaining strength and moving towards Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the Hainan meteorological department detected that Chaba was about 250 km northeast of Yongxing Island, Sansha city and its intensity was slowly increasing while moving at a speed of about 20 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.

The department forecast Chaba to make landfall in the coastal areas of Guangdong and Hainan between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, packing strong winds.

Hainan has started Level III emergency response for flood control and wind prevention and suspended ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait at 8 a.m. Friday.

Strong winds and severe downpours are expected to lash the coastal areas of Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi from Friday to July 4.

The transport, port and shipping administration in Hainan’s capital of Haikou issued a notice to shut down major port services from 8 a.m. Friday to July 4.

Meanwhile, the railway services in the tropical island province will adjust schedules depending on the weather conditions.

