China’s national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Friday, parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, and Xinjiang are expected to see temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the Centre said.

It advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to heat take necessary protective measures.

20220617-145404