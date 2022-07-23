China’s National Meteorological Centre on Saturday has renewed an alert for high temperatures as intense heat waves linger in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, parts of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangdong and Guangxi are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Temperatures in parts of Xinjiang, Zhejiang and Fujian may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Centre advised against outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who need to work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

20220723-144802