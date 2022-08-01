China’s national observatory on Monday renewed an alert for high temperatures as an intense heat wave is sweeping many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Hubei, regions south of the Yangtze River, Sichuan, Chongqing, as well as the southern part of China are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Temperatures in parts of Sichuan and Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

It has advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who work outdoors for a long time take necessary protective measures.

20220801-151204