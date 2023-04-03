WORLD

China renews alert for rainstorms

NewsWire
0
0

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, heavy rain is expected to lash parts of Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Guangxi, and Chongqing, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Centre as saying.

Heavy downpours of up to 130 mm of precipitation may lash parts of Anhui, Hubei and Hunan.

Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 60 mm of hourly precipitation in certain places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the weather forecasts.

The National Meteorological Centre has asked relevant government departments to prepare for the heavy rain, adding that schools should take appropriate measures for the safety of students.

Drivers should remain cautious about flooding and traffic jams, and the drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds should be properly checked, according to the centre.

20230403-140202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Home app shows ‘could not reach’ error

    Decree ends Brazil’s Covid health emergency

    Nvidia probes reports of melting cables due to graphic card

    Japan logs record trade deficit