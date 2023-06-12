WORLD

China renews alert for severe convection weather

NewsWire
0
0

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed a yellow alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangxi with the maximum wind force reaching 24.5-28.4 meters per second, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 60 mm will lash parts of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan, it said.

The meteorological centre has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the centre.

20230612-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand reports 1 case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

    Extensive proof Russia using Iranian drones in Ukraine: US

    6k people evacuated as wildfires reignite in France

    UN report raises alarm over cannabis legalisation