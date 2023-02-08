WORLD

China renews alert for snowstorms

China’s national observatory renewed an alert on Wednesday, forecasting snowstorms in parts of the northwestern and central regions of the country.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday, heavy snow is expected in parts of several provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi and Henan, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre as saying.

Blizzards have been forecast to hit some areas of Shaanxi and Shanxi and some places may see more than 10 cm of snow cover, the Centre said.

Local authorities in the affected regions have been advised to make preparations for snowstorms and frost damage.

Transportation, power and communications departments should inspect roads, railways and lines and carry out road cleaning and de-icing.

Drivers have been instructed to take caution and use anti-skid measures on their vehicles, according to the Centre.

