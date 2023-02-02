China’s national observatory on Thursday renewed the third highest yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

Throughout Thursday morning, heavy fog is expected to blanket parts of the Leizhou Peninsula, the Qiongzhou Strait, southwestern Guangdong and northern Hainan, according to the National Meteorological Centre (NMC).

Visibility in these affected areas will be reduced to less than 500 meters, Xinhua news agency quoted the NMC as saying.

Drivers have been asked to maintain safe speeds, while airports, freeways and ports have been instructed to take appropriate safety measures.

