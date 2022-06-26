China’s National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed an alert for severe weather threat, including thunderstorms and rain, in many parts of the country.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, thunderstorms, strong wind and hails are expected in parts of Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Sichuan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

During this period, short spells of heavy rainfall are also expected to lash certain areas of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong, Hainan, and the Sichuan Basin.

Parts of these regions will experience rain with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.

The Centre has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides.

Drivers have been alerted and transport authorities have been asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets.

The Center has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

20220626-153805