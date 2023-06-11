WORLD

China renews blue alert for rainstorms

China’s meteorological authorities on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various regions across the country.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rains or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Taiwan, Tibet, Sichuan, Yunnan, Henan and Hubei, with up to 120 millimeters of rain expected in northern Hainan, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Some of these regions will also experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 to 40 millimeters of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather such as thunderstorms, gales and hail, the meteorological centre said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take precautions accordingly. Schools and kindergartens should work to ensure the safety of children, and drivers should remain alert for road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

