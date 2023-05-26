China’s National Meteorological Centre on Friday renewed a yellow alert for thick fog in some parts of the country.

On Friday, heavy fog is expected to affect some areas of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea and the East Sea, as well as coastal waters off the Liaodong Peninsula and Shandong Peninsula, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

Visibility in some affected areas will be reduced to less than 1,000 metres, it added.

Vessels sailing and operating in affected areas have been advised to strengthen the lookout, control speed, and maintain a safe distance to ensure safe navigation.

