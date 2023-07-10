China’s National Meteorological Centre on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second-highest alert level for high temperatures, as scorching heat waves continue to sweep the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, temperatures in parts of north China, regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China and Sichuan Basin are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Cetnre as saying.

In some areas of Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Zhejiang and Fujian, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees.

People have been advised to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods, and workers should shorten their duration of exposure to high temperatures, according to the Centre.

Local governments have been asked to adopt appropriate measures to prevent fires triggered by electrical overloads.

On July 7, Hebei province recorded two heat-related deaths, prompting authorities to renew the highest red alert for high temperatures.

A day earlier,Beijing had issued the red alert for heat as temperatures in most parts of the Chinese capital increased above 40 degrees Celsius.

This was the second red alert for high temperatures issued by the capital this summer.

Since June, northern regions and other parts of China have experienced five rounds of heat waves, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius or higher, and many places in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have broken historical records.

