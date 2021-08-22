China’s National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed an orange alert, the second highest, for rainstorms in several regions.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rains are expected in parts of the Sichuan, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Heilongjiang provinces, as well as Chongqing Municipality, reports Xinhua news agency.

In particular, parts of Henan’s central areas are forecast to be hit by torrential rains, with rainfall of 250-350 mm, according to the centre.

It suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and reminded drivers to watch out for waterlogged roads and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

–IANS

ksk/