China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as parts of the country are still under heat waves.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, temperatures in parts of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, and Xinjiang are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

In some areas of Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, and Henan, temperatures may surpass 40 degrees Celsius, according to the forecast.

The Centre has advised people to avoid outdoor activities and drink water regularly to prevent a stroke.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

On June 25, the country had issued this year’s first orange alert amid the ongoing heat waves.

The temperature at a meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 41.1 degrees Celsius on June 22 — the second-highest reading since reliable records began, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The highest temperature ever recorded at the Nanjiao station was 41.9 degrees Celsius on July 24, 1999.

