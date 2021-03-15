China’s mobile phone shipments soared 240.9 per cent year-on-year to 21.76 million units in February, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 15.07 million units, accounting for 69.3 per cent of February’s total shipments, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In February, a total of 28 new models were released into the market, up 33.3 per cent year on year, according to the CAICT, Xinhua new agency reported.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China’s mobile phone market last month with shipments of 19.57 million units, or 89.9 per cent of the total shipments in the said period.

Smartphone shipments came in at 21.34 million units last month, surging 236.6 per cent year-on-year.

–IANS

