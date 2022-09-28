WORLD

China restaurant fire kills 17 people

NewsWire
0
5

Seventeen people were killed and three others injured due to a fire at a restaurant in Changchun, capital of China’s Jilin province, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The local fire brigade received reports of the incident that occurred in the Changchun high-tech industrial development zone at 12.40 p.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

As of 3 p.m., the on-site search and rescue work had ended.

The injured are being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

