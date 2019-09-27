China, Russia pledge to strengthen strategic cooperation

United Nations, Sep 28 (IANS) Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation of the two countries.

China and Russia should work together to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, push for more results in various fields of cooperation, and contribute more wisdom and solutions to world peace and stability, Wang said during their talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Echoing Wang, Lavrov said the two countries should step up strategic coordination in international and regional affairs and jointly uphold international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

