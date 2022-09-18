WORLD

China, Russia to hold meetings on security, law-enforcement

NewsWire
0
0

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, will travel to China for the 17th round of China-Russia strategic security consultation and the seventh meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism from September 18 to 19, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.

Patrushev’s visit is at the invitation of Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Mao.

20220918-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China lockdowns: Japanese gaming giant Nintendo expects 10% fewer sales

    Google Pixel 6 Pro was supposed to launch with face unlock

    UN official reiterates support for Libya’s elections commission

    IEA calls for ‘turbocharge’ energy efficiency progress to combat energy crisis